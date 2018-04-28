UP Board BHSIEUP class 10 results 2018 to be declared on April 29 on upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in

LUCKNOW: Country's largest board - Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh (BHSIEUP) - is likely to announce the results of Class 10 board examinations 2018 on April 29 at 1:30 PM. The UP Board High School (Class 10) Examination 2018 results will be available on the board's official website: upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

The UP 10th Board Exam (High School) examinations were held from February 6, 2018, to February 22, 2018. Over 36 lakh students took the examination. At present, there are more than 22,000 secondary schools recognized by the UP Board of High School and Intermediate Education.

How to check UP Board Class 10 results 2018 online

1. Students can visit websites: upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, upmspresults, up.nic.in

2. They should click on the ‘Result’ link

3. Enter registration as well as roll numbers in the new window

4. Now see your UP Board 10th result 2018 on the screen

5. Download your UP Board 10th result and take a print out for reference. However, this document will not serve any official function. Students will have to get their original certificate for any official purpose.

How to check UP Board Class 10 results 2018 through App

1. Students should visit the google play store

2. Download board results 2018

3. Download the app as per review

4. Once the app is installed, pre-register yourself along with registering the roll number

5. Once results are declared, you can check UP Board 10th result 2018 through the app

The BHSIEUP has mentioned on its site www.upresults.nic.in that results published on net are for immediate information to the examinees. Although every effort is made to maintain the accuracy of the results, error may creep in inadvertently due to extraneous reasons beyond the control of either NIC or the concerned Institution/board/university. Students are advised to verify their marks with the official hard copy issued from the respective Institution/board/university.

The Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh has its head office in Allahabad, the nerve centre of education in the state. It was set up in 1921 by an act of United Provinces Legislative Council as India was under the British rule at that time. BHSIEUP is one in India which, from the very start, had adopted 10+2 system of examination. The first public examination after 10 years education is High School Examination and after the 10+2 stage, there is Intermediate Examination. Prior to 1923, University of Allahabad was the examining body of these two examinations.

In view of the ever-multiplying load of work in successive years, the Board had been experiencing considerable difficulty in controlling and conducting its activities centrally from Allahabad. As such four Regional Offices of the Board were established at Meerut(1973), Varanasi(1978), Bareilly(1981) and Allahabad(1987) under the control of Regional Secretaries; the head office still being at Allahabad with Secretary as the overall executive head. Now Regional Office at Ramnagar (Nainital) has been separated from UP Board due to the creation of Uttaranchal as a new state on November 8, 2000. Presently, the Board holds the examinations and prepares the results of well over 65 lakh students.