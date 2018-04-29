UP Board Class 10 Result 2018: Anjali Verma tops with 96.33 per cent marks. Check list of other toppers here

Allahabad resident Anjali Verma has topped the Class 10 UP Board exams with 96.33 per cent marks. Anjali secured 578 out of 600 marks in the exams, the results of which were announced by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP)/Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh (BHSIEUP) on Sunday. Yashasvi has bagged the number 2 spot with 94.50 per cent marks. Yashaswi is a student of BMIC Fatehpur. The third spot on the chart is shared by Vinay Kumar Verma from Sitapur and Sunny Verma from Gonda. Both the third position holders secured the 94.17 per cent marks.

Over 37 lakh students had appeared for the class 10 matric examination conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP)/Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh (BHSIEUP). The board results can be accessed on its official website upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in at 1 pm.

Congratulating the students, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said: "I am really happy that such a good result has come. I want to congratulate everyone who has passed in these examinations. This time all the exams were held without any complaints of cheating coming from anywhere."

The UP 10th board matric examinations were held from February 6, 2018 to February 22, 2018. Over 37 lakh students took the examination. At present, there are more than 22,000 secondary schools recognized by the UP Board of High School and Intermediate Education. Thousands of students had either failed to appear for the examination or dropped out midway after the BHSIEUP strict checking to stop cheating and impersonation.

The results for class 12th UP Board exams was also declared on Sunday where girls outperformed boys. With a pass percentage of 78.81, girls did better than the boys who scored a pass percentage of 72.27 per cent. "Rajneesh Shukla and Akash Maurya topped with 466 marks each," Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh official Awadh Naresh Sharma said after the results were announced.