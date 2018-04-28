UP Board Class 10th (High School) Result 2018: Check upresults.nic.in for Uttar Pradesh Class 10th (high School) Exam Results 2018 tomorrow

LUCKNOW: The Board of High School and Intermediate Education, Uttar Pradesh (BHSIEUP) will announce Uttar Pradesh Class 10 Board examination results 2018 on Sunday, April 29 at 1:30 PM.

The UP Board High School (Class 10) Examination 2018 Results will be declared on Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) official website: upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

The UP 10th Board Exam (matric) examinations were held from February 6, 2018, to February 22, 2018. Over 37 lakh students took the examination. At present, there are more than 22,000 secondary schools recognized by the UP Board of High School and Intermediate Education. Thousands of students had either failed to appear for the examination or dropped out midway after the BHSIEUP strict checking to stop cheating and impersonation.

Steps to check UP Board Class 10 results 2018 online

1. Students can visit websites- upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, upmspresults, up.nic.in

2. They should click on the ‘Result’ link

3. Enter registration as well as roll numbers in the new window

4. Now see your UP Board 10th result 2018 on the screen

5. Download your UP Board 10th result and take a print out for reference. However, this document will not serve any official function. Students will have to get their original certificate for any official purpose.

How to check UP Board Class 10 results 2018 through App

1. Students should visit the google play store

2. Download board results 2018

3. Download the app as per review

4. Once the app is installed, pre-register yourself along with registering the roll number

5. Once results are declared, you can check UP Board 10th result 2018 through the app

The BHSIEUP said on its website www.upresults.nic.in that the results published on net are for immediate information to the examinees. Although every effort is made to maintain the accuracy of the results, an error may occur in inadvertently due to extraneous reasons beyond the control of either NIC or the concerned Institution/board/university. Students are advised to verify their marks with the official hard copy issued from the respective Institution/board/university.