UP Board Class 12 Results 2018: Intermediate results today at 12:30 pm Sunday on upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in, steps to check results

Lucknow: For lakhs of Class 12 students in Uttar Pradesh, the wait for board results are going to be over in a few hours from now. The Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh, also known as the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), will declare the UP Board 12 Results 2018 on Sunday at 12:30 pm on its official website upmspresults.up.nic.in and upresults.nic.in. "U. P. Board Intermediate (Class XII) Examination - 2018 Results likely to be announced on 29 April 2018 at 12.30 PM," said a notice on the official website. Candidates can also check the UP Board Class 12 Intermediate Results 2018 on websites examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

The UP Class 12 Board exams 2018 was held from February 6 to March 12 2018. More than 29 lakh students appeared for the exam. However, over 11 lakh students dropped out of the exams after strict measures to stop cheating were introduced.

In order to view their UP Board 12 Inter Result 2018 results, candidates need to follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit website upmspresults.up.nic.in or upresults.nic.in or examresults.net or indiaresults.com

Step 2: Click on UP Board 12th Result 2018 link

Step 3: On the new page, enter your Roll Number and click submit

Step 4: Now, download your result and take a print out for further reference

Candidates can also view their Intermediate Results 2018 on via SMS.

Just type UP12<space>ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263

In 2017, 26 lakh students took the exam out of which 82.5 per cent students passed the exam.

Although every effort is made to maintain the accuracy of the results, error may creep in inadvertently due to extraneous reasons beyond the control of the publishing agency National Informatics Centre (NIC) or the concerned Institution/board/university. Students are advised to verify their marks with the official hard copy issued from the respective Institution/board/university.

The Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh has its head office in Allahabad, the nerve centre of education in the state. It was set up in 1921 by an act of United Provinces Legislative Council as India was under the British rule at that time. BHSIEUP is one in India which, from the very start, had adopted 10+2 system of examination. The first public examination after 10 years education is High School Examination and after the 10+2 stage, there is Intermediate Examination. Prior to 1923, University of Allahabad was the examining body of these two examinations.