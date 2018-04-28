UP Board Class 12th (Intermediate) Result 2018: Check upresults.nic.in for Uttar Pradesh Class 12th (Intermediate) Exam Results 2018 today

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the Class 12 (Intermediate) results 2018 on Sunday, April 29. The UP Board results 2018 for intermediate or Class 12 board examinations will be declared after 12:30 PM.

UPMSP, which is also known as the Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh, will announce the Class 12 results 2018 on its website: upresults.nic.in

The students can also check their results on upmsp.edu.

The board's official website upresults.nic.in has further said that UP Board result Class XII 2018 made available on the net are actually published for immediate information to students.

It has also added that every effort has been made to maintain the accuracy of the results. However, in case there are errors, these may have occurred inadvertently due to "extraneous reasons" beyond the control of either NIC or the concerned Institution, board, or university.

The Uttar Pradesh Board, therefore, advises the students to verify their marks with the official hard copy issued from their respective Institution, board, or university.

So, what this means is that students must get the original certificates of marks of the UP Board class 12 result 2018 to know exactly how they have fared.

How to check UP Board 12th result 2018 through App

1. Visit the google play store

2. Download board results 2018

3. Out of many apps, download it as per review

4. Once the app is installed, pre-register yourself along with registering your roll number

5. Once results are declared, you can check it through the app

How to check UP Board Class 12 results 2018 online

1. Visit the official websites: upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, upmspresults, up.nic.in

2. Now click on the ‘Result’ link

3. Enter your registration as well as roll numbers in the new window

4. You can see your result on the screen

5. Download your result and take a print out for reference

According to UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who also heads Secondary Education and Higher Education, in the next year’s examination, Aadhaar card will be made compulsory for Class 9 and Class 11 students as they fill the forms for the board examinations.

The move will help the administration identify them and keep a check the menace of copying, Sharma said.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has also decided to release the answer papers of the topper students from this year, said Sharma, adding that the board will upload the copies of toppers online for other students to see and follow their example while preparing for exams.

Last year, the results of class 12th and class 10th were declared on June 9.

Here's Zee News wishing the best of luck to all the students for the UP Board result class 12 2018.