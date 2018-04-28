UP Board Exam Results 2018 for Class 10th (High School) and Class 12th (Intermediate) likely to be declared tomorrow at 12:30 pm and 1:30 pm at Upresults.nic.in

NEW DELHI: The UP Board Intermediate (Class XII) Examination 2018 results are likely to be announced on 29 April at 12.30 PM while the UP Board High School (Class X) Examination 2018 results are likely to be announced on 29 April 2018 at 01.30 PM, the notification was announced on Uttar Pradesh board's official website upresults.nic.in.

The website also stated that the results published on the internet are for immediate information to the examinees. However, students are advised to verify their marks with the official hard copy issued from the respective Institution/board or university.

Although every effort is made to maintain the accuracy of the results, an error may creep in inadvertently due to extraneous reasons beyond the control of either NIC or the concerned Institution/board/university.

Over 66.37 lakh students took the board exams this year. Candidates can also check the results at upmspresults.up.nic.in, results.nic.in, indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

The UP Board exams for Class 10 was held from February 6 - February 22, while that of Class 12 from February 6 - March 12.

It is for the first time that CCTV cameras have been installed in all the 8,549 exam centres. Of these 2,087 centres have been red flagged as sensitive of which 566 centres have been identified as very sensitive while 1,521 are sensitive in terms of copying mafia being active there.

While 29,81,387 students are appearing for the Class 12 exam, 36,55,691 will be taking the Class 10 exam. Class 10 exams are scheduled to end on February 22 and Class 12 exams are due to end on March 12.

UP Board exams are the biggest in the world. The UP Secondary Education Board has been conducting these exams since 1923 and officials pointed out that in the first exams, there were 5,655 students appearing for the High School (Class 10) and mere 89 for the intermediate (Class 12) exams.