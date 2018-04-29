UP Board Result 2018: Girls perform better than boys in Class 10th exams; Check pass percentage here

The Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh (BHSIEUP) announced the results of Class 10 board examinations 2018 on April 29. The UP Board High School (Class 10) Examination 2018 results and the pass percentage can be accessed on the board's official website: upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. The UP 10th Board Exam (High School) examinations were held from February 6, 2018, to February 22, 2018. Over 36 lakh students took the examination. At present, there are more than 22,000 secondary schools recognized by the UP Board of High School and Intermediate Education.

Allahabad resident Anjali Verma topped the Class 10 UP Board exams with 96.33 per cent marks. Anjali secured 578 out of 600 marks in the exams, the results of which were announced by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP)/Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh (BHSIEUP) on Sunday. Yashasvi has bagged the number 2 spot with 94.50 per cent marks. Yashaswi is a student of BMIC Fatehpur. The third spot on the chart is shared by Vinay Kumar Verma from Sitapur and Sunny Verma from Gonda. Both the third position holders secured the 94.17 per cent marks.

The total pass percentage in the exams is 75.16 per cent with girls outscoring boys with a pass percentage of 78.81% while boys secured 72.27 per cent marks. Over 37 lakh students had appeared for the class 10 matric examination conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP)/Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh (BHSIEUP). The board results can be accessed on its official website upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in at 1 pm.

Congratulating the students, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said: "I am really happy that such a good result has come. I want to congratulate everyone who has passed in these examinations. This time all the exams were held without any complaints of cheating coming from anywhere."