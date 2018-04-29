UP Board results 2018: Rajneesh, Akash Maurya top Class 12th, Anjali Verma tops Class 10th exams. List of toppers here

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on Sunday announced the Class 10th and Class 12 board results for 2018. Class 12th exams were topped jointly by Rajneesh Shukla and Akash Maurya as while Anjali Verma topped the Class 10th exams.

Girls did better than boys in the UP board class 12 exams with a pass percentage of 78.81, while the boys secured a pass percentage of 72.27 per cent. "Rajneesh Shukla and Akash Maurya topped with 466 marks each," Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh official Awadh Naresh Sharma said after the results were announced.

For Class 10, Allahabad resident Anjali Verma topped with 96.33 per cent marks. Anjali secured 578 out of 600 marks in the exams. Yashasvi has bagged the number 2 spot with 94.50 per cent marks. Yashaswi is a student of BMIC Fatehpur. The third spot on the chart is shared by Vinay Kumar Verma from Sitapur and Sunny Verma from Gonda. Both the third position holders secured the 94.17 per cent marks.

Congratulating the students, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said: "I am really happy that such a good result has come. I want to congratulate everyone who has passed in these examinations. This time all the exams were held without any complaints of cheating coming from anywhere."

Almost 65 lakh class 12 and class 10 students in Uttar Pradesh had appeared for the board exams in February and March 2018. Almost 30 lakh students had registered for Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad Class 12 intermediate examination which took place between February 6, 2018 and March 12, 2018. The UP 10th board matric examinations were held from February 6, 2018 to February 22, 2018 for which over 37 lakh students appeared. At present, there are more than 22,000 secondary schools recognized by the UP Board of High School and Intermediate Education.