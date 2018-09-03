हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttar Pradesh

UP boy with 12 fingers, 12 toes faces threat to life, claims family

Circle Officer of Barabanki Umashankar Singh said that he will help with the education expenses of the boy.

ANI photo

Lucknow: A boy with 12 fingers and 12 toes in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki is facing a threat to his life by his relatives. According to the boy's parents, their relatives are trying to kill the boy after a 'tantrik' said that sacrificing a child with disorder will make them rich.

"We have stopped sending him to school. We have sought help from the police also," news agency ANI quoted his father as saying.

Circle Officer of Barabanki Umashankar Singh said that a complaint has been lodged by the boy's family. He further assured that he will help with the education expenses of the boy.

"I won't let him stay deprived of education. He is financially weak so I will incurr his educational expenses till I am posted here," Singh of Barabanki said.

"We have received a complaint. I will conduct a fair investigation into it," Singh added.

