UP bypoll results show people don’t trust Yogi Adityanath government, BJP: Ram Gopal Yadav

Veteran Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ram Gopal Yadav on Wednesday lashed out at the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh after the SP emerged victorious in the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha by-elections.

Talking to mediapersons, Yadav said that the results of the bypoll show that people of the state have expressed their lack of confidence in the ruling BJP government.

“UP ki janta samajh chuki hai ki saare desh ki janta ko murkh bana rahe hain aur swayam bhagwan ko dhoka de rahe hain (People of Uttar Pradesh have understood that they (BJP) are making fool of people across the country and they are even cheating God),” said Yadav.

Samajwadi Party cadres on Wednesday began celebrations soon after trends hinted towards a victory of the party in the bypolls in Gorakhpur and Phulpur. They raised slogans of 'Bua-Bhateeja zindabad', referring to the unprecedented alliance of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the SP for the bypolls.

While the results for the bypolls have not yet been declared, the SP is leading by 24,529 votes in Gorakhpur after the 16th round of voting. In Phulpur too, the SP is ahead by over 30,000 votes after the 17th round of voting.

Ahead of the bypolls, the BSP and the SP had formed an unlikely alliance to bring down the saffron power in the two Lok Sabha constituencies. The BSP and SP entered into an arrangement wherein the former supported the latter's candidate for the bypolls. The BSP did not field any candidate for the seats and vowed to work to defeat the BJP.

As per the arrangement, in return for the support in Lok Sabha, the SP will be backing the BSP candidate for the Rajya Sabha bypolls. ''We have spoken to SP and have decided that we will support their Lok Sabha candidate during the voting and SP will support our Rajya Sabha candidate in return,” BSP supremo Mayawati had said ahead of the bypolls.

