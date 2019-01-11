हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Yogi Adityanath

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lashes out at SP-BSP alliance

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said SP-BSP have decided to forge an alliance only to save their own existence. 

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday launched a scathing attack on SP-BSP alliance saying the two parties have decided to forge an alliance only to save their own existence. He stressed that the people are aware of the truth of these parties and they will vote accordingly.

"It is an attempt to save their own existence and nothing else. Public knows the truth and they will vote accordingly," said the UP CM.

Yogi Adityanath claimed that the BJP will win more seats in 2019 Lok Sabha polls than it did in 2014. It may be recalled that BJP and its allies had won 73 out of 80 Lok Sabha seats in 2014 general elections.

Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav are scheduled to address a joint press conference in Lucknow on Saturday. It is expected that the two former Uttar Pradesh chief ministers will make a formal announcement about their pre-poll alliance during the press conference slated to be held at noon.

Almost a month ago, it was reported by Zee News that the regional two parties have finalised their seat-sharing agreement. It is to be noted that the SP-BSP have decided not to include the Congress in the alliance.

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) led by Ajit Singh is also a part of the seat-sharing deal, sources had told Zee News. Speculations are rife that the SP and BSP would contest on equal number of seats but they will not field their candidates in Rae Baraeli and Amethi - the pocket boroughs of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi respectively.

