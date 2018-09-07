हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

UP CM Yogi Adityanath to take stock of situation in flood-hit areas, undertake aerial survey

The torrential rains in the state have claimed 18 lives in the last 24 hours so far, affecting more than five lakh people.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath to take stock of situation in flood-hit areas, undertake aerial survey

Lucknow: As Uttar Pradesh reels under severe floods, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday will undertake an aerial survey and take a stock of the situation in the flood-affected areas. He will visit Gonda, Basti, Barabanki and Sitapur districts where Sharda and Ghaghara rivers are wreaking havoc and hundreds of villages are reeling under the flood fury.

The torrential rains in the state have claimed 18 lives in the last 24 hours so far, affecting more than five lakh people. Adityanath along with other members of his cabinet had on Thursday visited the flood-hit areas.

The relief camps in Gonda district is worst hit by flood and after a breach in the embankment of Ghaghara river at two places, more than one lakh people have been affected.

Power Minister Shrikant Sharma, Sports Minister Chetan Chauhan and Minister Mannu Kori will visit flood-affected areas of Ballia in the eastern area, Farrukhabad in the central area and Hamirpur districts in Bundelkhand area respectively.

Heavy rain lashed many parts of the state including state capital Lucknow throwing normal life out of gear and affecting traffic badly. The Metereological (MeT) department has, meanwhile, predicted more rains in the next 24 hours. 

Tags:
Uttar PradeshUP floodsUP rain

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close