Political training institute

UP government gives nod to institute for political training

The institute would be established in Ghaziabad with the objective of imparting proper political training.

Representational image courtesy Pixabay

New Delhi: Public representatives and political workers in Uttar Pradesh will soon have to undergo a formal training in the ways of Indian politics. This after the state government gave the green signal to an institute which would enable them to execute their work in the correct and professional manner.

The institute would be established in Ghaziabad and would provide political training to public representatives and political workers at a time when those involved in politics are widely seen with suspicious eyes the world over. The objective of the institute - among many - is to have professionals in the field of politics who can work diligently and improve the image of politics itself among people at large.

While the idea and the objective of an institute of this kind is indeed commendable, it is not the first. Zee News reported in December of last year about Indian Institute of Democratic Leadership in Mumbai which was established by BJP's Madhav Prabodhani to impart all the skills required to be a successful politician. The institute claims that ordinary citizens can get admission and would be trained in a number of nuances of Indian democracy, including how to get crucial bills passed, draft legislation and have concrete political arguments around issues of national importance.

