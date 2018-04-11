UP govt to withdraw rape case against Swami Chinmayananda, victim opposes move

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to withdraw a rape and kidnapping case against former Union minister Swami Chinmayananda. Following a letter in this regard by Yogi Adityanatah-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, the district administration has begun correspondence through a senior prosecution officer.

However, sources said that the victim in the case has raised her objection over the development in the court. According to the victim, the BJP government must wait for a decision by the court in the matter as BJP itself has given the slogan of protecting women. Her move might lead to hindrance in quashing of the case against the former minister.

The victim has sent letters to the President, the Chief Justice of India, the UP Governor, the Chief minister and the district judge raising objections over the move, urging them for immediate issuance of a warrant against the accused. The victim, in her letter, also said that Adityanath on a visit to Shahjahanpur, had a lunch at the house of the accused on February 25, 2018.

The move by the government has also invited sharp reactions from leaders of opposition parties. Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan took a dig at the BJP government, saying withdrawal of case against Swami Chinmayananda would be injustice to Sakshi Maharaj. “First they should withdraw case against Sakshi Maharaj. In fact they should withdraw cases against all rapists,” said Khan.

A letter with regard to the withdrawal of the case was sent to the district administration on March 6 on behalf of the government, PTI quoted sources as saying. Subsequently, the Shahjahanpur administration had on March 9 written to the prosecution officer of the case for its withdrawal.

In Lucknow, state government spokesman and Cabinet minister Siddhartnath Singh told newspersons that though the government had taken a decision to withdraw the case, the matter would finally be decided by the court.

"If anyone has any objection to it (withdrawing the case), one can challenge it in the court," Singh said.

Shahjahanpur Additional district magistrate (administration) Sarvesh Dixit said the state government has decided to withdraw the case filed against Chinmayananda in the Kotwali police station and the process for the same has been initiated by the prosecution officials.

The FIR against the former minister was lodged in November 30, 2011, on the complaint of a girl who had spent several years at his ashram.

The girl had alleged that she was kept at an ashram in Haridwar and raped by the former minister. Her father had lodged an FIR against him at Kotwali police station in Shahjahanpur. However, Chinmayananda moved the high court, which had stayed his arrest. The case has been pending since then.

(With PTI inputs)