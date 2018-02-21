UP Investors Summit: PM Modi announces Rs 20,000 crore defence corridor for Bundelkhand

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced a defence industrial corridor in the Bundelkhand region.

"One of the two defence industrial corridors mentioned in the budget, one is proposed in the Bundelkhand region of the state which will bring an investment of Rs 20,000 crore and generate employment avenues for 2.5 lakh people," the Prime Minister said at the Investors Summit-2018.

Stressing that Uttar Pradesh government has a vast potential, the Prime Minister said that it requires policy, planning , performance to bring progress and both Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and people of the state are ready to give "super hit" performance.

Terming holding of investor's summit in Uttar Pradesh and congregation of industrialists from all over as a sign of a big change, the prime minister said the Yogi government has overcome the previous negativity and shown a ray of hope to people with positive changes.

"Uttar Pradesh has values and virtues, but it also needs value addition," the prime minister said lauding the new policy 'One district one product' of the Yogi government and said that it could prove to be the game changer for the state, PTI reported.

On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that the state had signed 1,045 pacts worth Rs 4.28 lakh crore on the first day of the UP investors' summit.

In his inspiring inaugural address PM Shri @narendramodi gave a comprehensive account of his deep understanding about Uttar Pradesh. He has now envisioned a Trillion dollar strong #NewUttarPardesh which will successfully fire the growth engines of #NewIndia. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 21, 2018

"It is a matter of pride for the state that fortune-500 companies are participating in this summit. I want to tell you all that till now we have signed 1,045 MoUs worth Rs 4.28 lakh crore. I have recently presented a budget of Rs 4.28 lakh crore and the figure of MOUs signed is the same... We are heading towards new UP," he said while addressing the summit.

He said he would himself oversee that the MoUs signed are executed, and those who are coming to invest in the state get all the facilities.

"I welcome all the guests including industrialists. With PM's guidance and blessings, UP is heading towards development and shedding its Bimaru tag. We are trying to become developed. PM's guidance helps us in good governance and taking the state on path of development," Yogi said.

The summit is an attempt to establish UP among the developed states and its focus areas include food processing, dairy, handloom and textile, MSME, IT, start-ups, electronic manufacturing, films, tourism and civil aviation," he added.

(With PTI inputs)