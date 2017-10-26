UP minister's convoy destroys farm land, farmer offered Rs 4000 as compensation

New Delhi: A convoy for Uttar Pradesh minister Jai Kumar Singh's convoy reportedly blazed over farming land in Jalaun (230 kilometers from Agra) on Wednesday - destorying crops sown by a farmer here.

A number of vehicles including a Tata Safari, Mahindra Scorpio, Toyota Innova and Ambassador swept across the farming area, according to news agency ANI. The vehicle movement destroyed the seeds sown by the yet-to-be-named farmer who claims he had taken a crop loan. He was later given Rs 4,000 as compensation.

Jalaun: UP Minister Jai Kumar Singh's convoy drives over farming land, crops destroyed. Farmer claims he had taken loan to sow the crops pic.twitter.com/e3JrF66y9u — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 26, 2017

Earlier in the year, the UP government under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had waived off farmer loans during his first state budget announced on July 11. Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal had said that the government is committed towards rural development as well as ensuring overall development of the state.