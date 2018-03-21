UP police arrests man in Bihar for posting morphed photo of Yogi Adityanath

A Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh has arrested a man from Motihari in Bihar for allegedly posting morphed pictures of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media. The cops have also seized the laptop and mobile phone of the accused while a case has been registered.

In March 2017, a 19-year-old youth was arrested by police in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai for allegedly circulating a morphed picture of Adityanath on social media platforms. He had posted an image of a warrior king with the face of Yogi Adityanath on micro-blogging website Facebook.

He was arrested after some residents of Kamraj Nagar locality in Ghatkopar East noticed the image and alerted members of the Sambhaji Brigade, which then reported the matter to police.

“Members of the Sambhaji Brigade went to the home of the accused on Sunday, who immediately apologised and deleted the post. However, they insisted that he should face legal action and brought him to the police station,” a senior police official had said.

He was booked for hurting the feelings of a community and placed under arrest by the Pant Nagar police.

There have also been reports of arrests being made over circulation of morphed picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media.