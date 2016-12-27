UP SHAME! Drunk husband locks up wife in a room with his four friends; they gangrape her

Bijnore: A shocking incident has been reported from Uttar Pradesh's Bijnore district.

In a heinous act, a woman has complained that her husband locked her up in a room with his four friends, who allegedly raped her at a village.

The incident took place on Sunday night in Dhampur area of Bijnore.

'Husband was in inebriated state'

The woman's husband was reportedly under the influence of alcohol. He locked her up in a room with his four friends.

Complaint filed

The woman has filed a police complaint and she has been sent for medical examination.

Police officials are trying to nab the accused.