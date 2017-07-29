UP: Two criminals killed, seven policemen injured during encounter
Two criminals were killed and seven policemen injured on Saturday in an encounter in Bhura village within Kairana Police Station limits.
Kairana: Two criminals were killed and seven policemen injured on Saturday in an encounter in Bhura village within Kairana Police Station limits.
The police had earlier offered cash reward of Rs. 60,000 on the two slain criminals.
Meanwhile, two other criminals managed to flee from the incident.
Police are investigating the matter.