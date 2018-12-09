हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sonia Gandhi

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi turns 72; PM extends wishes, Congress workers celebrate

Congress workers gathered outside her residence to celebrate the birthday of the party veteran.

ANI photo

New Delhi: UPA chairperson Sonai Gandhi has turned 72 on December 9, Sunday. Congress workers gathered outside her residence to celebrate the birthday of the party veteran.

DMK president MK Stalin and Kanimozhi also arrived at Sonia Gandhi's residence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and greeted her saying, "Best wishes to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji on her birthday. I pray for her long and healthy life."

 

