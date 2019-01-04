Nirmala Sitharaman lashes out at Congress, says 1st Rafale in India by September

New Delhi: An aggressive Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday slammed Congress for questioning the Rafale deal by reminding the party of the state in which the Indian Air Force was in at the end of UPA's second term in power. Highlighting how China and Pakistan built their respective air forces, Sitharaman said Indian Air Force will get the first Rafale aircraft in September.

Sitharaman said that the Congress questions Rafale deal without looking at the needs of national security and those of the Indian Air Force. "The environment around India is very volatile. India would want peace in our neighbourhood but cannot be at the cost of operational readiness of our armed forces. Timely getting of equipment should be a priority for any government," she said in Lok Sabha. "China added 400 aircraft between 2004 and 2015. Pakistan doubled their total number of aircraft. India had 42 squadrons in 2002, 36 squadrons in 2007 and 32 squadrons in 2014. We have to recognise the sense of urgency."

Sitharaman also hit out at Congress for being frightened when facts are stated. "It is disheartening that Congress won't even listen to facts. The first aircraft (Rafale) will be delivered in 2019 and the final aircraft from the deal will be in India by 2022," she said, adding that negotiations were completed in 14 months whereas UPA held discussions over eight years. "The difference between our government and their government is defence dealings and dealing in defence."