Bihar

Upendra Kushwaha snubs Tejashwi Yadav’s invitation to join Mahagathbandhan

RJD has lost its base. To find a base, they are making such statements but they mean nothing to me, said Kushwaha on Tejashwi Yadav's invitation.

Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha has snubbed an offer by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav to part ways with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and join the Mahagathbandhan.

Claiming that the RJD had lost its base in Bihar, Kushwaha said, “RJD has lost its base. To find a base, they are making such statements but they mean nothing to me.”

Kushwaha further asserted his support to the BJP for 2019 Lok Sabha elections, saying Narendra Modi becoming the Prime Minister again is “in the interest of the nation”. He said, “It is necessary for Modi ji to remain Prime Minister in the interest of the nation. He will be Prime Minister next time too.”

On Sunday, Tejashwi Yadav had extended an open invitation to the RSLP chief to quit the NDA and join hands with the RJD and the Congress, who comprise Mahagathbandhan in Bihar. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the RJD leader had claimed that Kushwaha was being ignored for the last four years in the NDA and that the party was being given step-motherly treatment.

“We invite MoS Shri Upendra Kushwaha to join Mahagathbandhan. He has been ignored in the NDA for the past four years. BJP is giving step-motherly treatment to them,” tweeted Tejashwi Yadav, alleging that the BJP conspired with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to split Kushwaha’s RLSP.

Kushwaha is currently Minister of State for Human Resource Development at the Centre.

The tweet invitation to join the Mahagathbandhan by the former Bihar chief minister came reportedly after Kushwaha did not attend a grand dinner of all constituents of the NDA in Bihar. Meanwhile, some members of the RLSP have also demanded that Kushwaha should be made the chief ministerial candidate of Bihar in next Assembly elections in the state, due in 2020.

