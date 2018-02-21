Upgraded SARAS, an indigenous light transport aircraft, makes successful second flight

BENGALURU: The new upgraded version of SARAS, the first indigenous light transport aircraft developed by National Aeronautics Laboratory, successfully made its second flight on Wednesday. SARAS PT1N (19- seater) is designed and developed by CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories (CSIR-NAL).

This was the second of the 20 test flights planned for SARAS PT1N. The first successful test was carried out on January 24.

#SARAS-MK2 will be the first indigenous light transport aircraft. It will be a 19-seater and production model design is expected to be frozen by July this year after evaluation of system performance in about 20 flights. @PMOIndia, @CSIR_IND, @MinScTechGoI pic.twitter.com/uDF4NxIswl — Dr. Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) February 21, 2018

Congratulating the CSIR-NAL scientists and the commanders of Indian Air Force - Aircraft and System Testing Establishment, Union Minister for Science and Technology, Dr Harsh Vardhan said, the flight commanders deserve special appreciation, for their courage to fly an aircraft, which was rejected earlier. Minister announced commendation award for the Commandant and the test crew of ASTE.

"The project was dumped by the previous government, after an accident during test flight in 2009. Though the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, DGCA had exonerated the aircraft from any design flaw or poor-quality production, no effort was made to revive the project," said Dr Harsh Vardhan.

"The credit for reviving the indigenous project goes to the present government headed by Narendra Modiji, who had given a thrust to ‘Make in India’ mission. It is the culmination of joint team efforts of ASTE, DGAQA, CEMILAC and HAL", he added.

Congratulations #CSIR-NAL/#IAF Aircraft & System Testing Estt for the second successful test-flight of #SARASPT1N, designed and developed by CSIR-NAL. Had the opportunity to personally witness the test-flight. @PMOIndia, @CSIR_IND. pic.twitter.com/HbZ2PWKR0X — Dr. Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) February 21, 2018

The flight was commanded by Wing Commander UP Singh, Group Captain RV Panicker and Group Captain KP Bhat of Indian Air Force - Aircraft and System Testing Establishment (ASTE).