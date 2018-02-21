हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Upgraded SARAS, an indigenous light transport aircraft, makes successful second flight

This was the second of the 20 test flights planned for SARAS PT1N. The first successful test was carried out on January 24. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Bollywood Life| Updated: Feb 21, 2018, 22:53 PM IST
Pic Courtesy: Twitter/@drharshvardhan

BENGALURU: The new upgraded version of SARAS, the first indigenous light transport aircraft developed by National Aeronautics Laboratory, successfully made its second flight on Wednesday. SARAS PT1N (19- seater) is designed and developed by CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories (CSIR-NAL).

Congratulating the CSIR-NAL scientists and the commanders of Indian Air Force - Aircraft and System Testing Establishment, Union Minister for Science and Technology, Dr Harsh Vardhan said, the flight commanders deserve special appreciation, for their courage to fly an aircraft, which was rejected earlier. Minister announced commendation award for the Commandant and the test crew of ASTE.

"The project was dumped by the previous government, after an accident during test flight in 2009. Though the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, DGCA had exonerated the aircraft from any design flaw or poor-quality production, no effort was made to revive the project," said Dr Harsh Vardhan.

"The credit for reviving the indigenous project goes to the present government headed by Narendra Modiji, who had given a thrust to ‘Make in India’ mission. It is the culmination of joint team efforts of ASTE, DGAQA, CEMILAC and HAL", he added.

The Union Minister also took to Twitter and said:

The flight was commanded by Wing Commander UP Singh, Group Captain RV Panicker and Group Captain KP Bhat of Indian Air Force - Aircraft and System Testing Establishment (ASTE).

