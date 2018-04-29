UPMSP to declare Uttar Pradesh class 12 intermediate, class 10 matric board results 2018 today at 12:30 pm Sunday on upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in

Over 65 lakh students in Uttar Pradesh who took the class 12 and class 10 board examination in February and March 2018 will know their results in a few hours when the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP)/Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh (BHSIEUP) declares marks on April 29 at 12:30 PM and 1:30 PM respectively. The class 12 intermediate and class 10 matric examination 2018 results will be available on UPMSP official website upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

Almost 30 lakh students registered for Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad Class 12 intermediate examination. The Uttar Pradesh board class 12 exams took place between February 6, 2018 and March 12, 2018. The UP 10th board matric examinations were held from February 6, 2018 to February 22, 2018. Over 37 lakh students took the examination. At present, there are more than 22,000 secondary schools recognized by the UP Board of High School and Intermediate Education. Thousands of students had either failed to appear for the examination or dropped out midway after the BHSIEUP strict checking to stop cheating and impersonation.

How to check UP Board results 2018 online

1. Students can visit websites- upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, upmspresults, up.nic.in

2. They should click on the ‘Result’ link

3. Enter registration as well as roll numbers in the new window

4. Now see your UP Board 10th and 12th results 2018 on the screen

5. Download your UP Board result and take a print out for reference. However, this document will not serve any official function. Students will have to get their original certificate for any official purpose.

How to check UP Board Class 10 and class 12 results 2018 through app

1. Students should visit the google play store

2. Download board results 2018

3. Download the app as per review

4. Once the app is installed, pre-register yourself along with registering the roll number

5. Once results are declared, you can check UP Board 10th and 12th results 2018 through the app

Students can also check their UP Board Result matric and intermediate results 2018 on examresults.net and through SMS. To access the results through SMS UP10<space>ROLLNUMBER or UP12<space>ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263.

The BHSIEUP has mentioned on its site www.upresults.nic.in that results published on net are for immediate information to the examinees. Although every effort is made to maintain the accuracy of the results, error may creep in inadvertently due to extraneous reasons beyond the control of either NIC or the concerned Institution/board/university. Students are advised to verify their marks with the official hard copy issued from the respective Institution/board/university.

The Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh has its head office in Allahabad, the nerve centre of education in the state. It was set up in 1921 by an act of United Provinces Legislative Council as India was under the British rule at that time. BHSIEUP is one in India which, from the very start, had adopted 10+2 system of examination. The first public examination after 10 years education is High School Examination and after the 10+2 stage, there is Intermediate Examination. Prior to 1923, University of Allahabad was the examining body of these two examinations.

In view of the ever-multiplying load of work in successive years, the Board had been experiencing considerable difficulty in controlling and conducting its activities centrally from Allahabad. As such four Regional Offices of the Board were established at Meerut(1973), Varanasi(1978), Bareilly(1981) and Allahabad(1987) under the control of Regional Secretaries; the head office still being at Allahabad with Secretary as the overall executive head. Now Regional Office at Ramnagar (Nainital) has been separated from UP Board due to the creation of Uttaranchal as a new state on November 8, 2000. Presently, the Board holds the examinations and prepares the results of well over 65 lakh students.