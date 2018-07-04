हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UPPSC

UPPSC invites applications for 831 vacancies, last date of submission August 6

Media reports suggest that the examination will be conducted to fill up 831 vacancies for the post of deputy collectors and is scheduled to be held on August 19, 2018.

UPPSC invites applications for 831 vacancies, last date of submission August 6

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is likely to start inviting online application for Provincial Civil Services (prelims) Exams 2018 on and from Friday, July 6, 2018.

Media reports suggest that the examination will be conducted to fill up 831 vacancies for the post of deputy collectors and is scheduled to be held on August 19, 2018.

The aspiring candidates will be able to apply online by visiting the official website of UPPSC - uppsc.up.nic.in. The examination is also termed as 'Combined State Upper Subordinate Exams-2018'.

As many as 119 Sub Divisional Magistrates will be recruited this year while nearly 100 Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSPs) will be recruited across the state through the competitive examination. 

The last date for submission of the application form is August 6, 2018, while of the fee is August 2, 2018.

Tags:
UPPSCuppsc.up.nic.inUttar Pradesh

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close