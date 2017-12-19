Uproar in Lok Sabha over PM Narendra Modi's remarks against Manmohan Singh, Opposition seeks apology

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Tuesday witnessed a stormy start due to a noisy protest by the Opposition members who demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his alleged derogatory remarks against his predecessor Dr Manmohan Singh.

According to PTI, the Lok Sabha was adjourned as the din continued despite several appeals from the Speaker for allowing the proceedings.

As soon as Lower House convened, leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge raised the issue but Speaker Sumitra Mahajan refused to entertain his demand during the Question Hour.

Angered with this, Congress members trooped into the Well raising slogans against the Prime Minister such as "pradhan mantri maafi mango" (PM apologise) and "pradhan mantri sadan mein aao" (PM come to the House).

Attacking the PM, Congress's Ghulam Nabi Azad said, ''Dr Manmohan Singh ji's integrity and loyalty to the country has been questioned. PM should come in the house and make it clear.''

The Congress MPs also staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha over PM Modi's alleged remarks against former PM Manmohan Singh.

The Prime Minister was not present as he is touring Ockhi cyclone-hit states in southern India.

PM Modi's unsubstantiated remarks against his predecessor Manmohan Singh that he along with a former army chief and a former Vice President conspired with Pakistan to influence the Gujarat Assembly elections at a rally in Palanpur had evoked a sharp reaction from the Congress party.

During the rally, Modi had talked about a purported secret meeting held at suspended Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's home in the national capital which, he alleged, was attended by the Pakistani High Commissioner, an ex-Pakistani foreign minister, a former VP of India and former PM Dr Manmohan Singh.

Later, hitting back at the PM, Manmohan Singh tore into Modi over what he called the prime minister's "ill-thought transgression" and rejected his charge as "innuendos and falsehoods".

The Question Hour continued amidst din even as Mahajan threatened Congress MPs that she would 'name' them.

The naming of a member by the Chair generally leads to disciplinary action. She said whatever happened in an election campaign should not be used to disrupt the House.

"The elections are over and the results are out. I cannot allow you to raise the issue here," she told the agitating members.

"Again and again I am requesting you, don't disrupt the Question Hour. As per rules I cannot allow and I will not allow..." she said.

"When the Winter Session had not started, you were asking for it. Now you are disrupting the session... I am sorry, please don't do that," she said.

"You don't want the session to run, give it in writing... You talk about calling the winter session... this is not proper at all," she said.

Kharge and NCP's Tariq Anwar agreed that the issue should not be linked to polls.

Newly-elected Congress member Sunil Jakhar said if there was any truth in Modi's claim that Singh had conspired with Pakistan to rig the Gujarat poll verdict, the government should file a case against the former Prime Minister.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar also urged the Congress members to take their seats and participate in the Question Hour.

A visibly upset Speaker said while the Congress has been accusing the government of not convening the Winter session on time, they were disrupting it now.

Around 11.30 am, she adjourned the House till noon.

With PTI inputs