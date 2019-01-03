UPSC announces CDS II 2018 written results at upsc.gov.in; Check results here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results of Combined Defence Services Examination (II) on upsc.gov.in. A total of 7650 candidates have qualified for the second stage of interviews.

Selected candidates will be eligible for admission to:

(i) Indian Military Academy, Dehradun (Course commencing in July, 2019)

(ii) Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala (Course commencing in July, 2019)

(iii) Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course (commencing in July, 2019)

(iv) Officers Training Academy, Chennai (Commencing in October, 2019)

(v) Officers Training Academy, Chennai (Commencing in October, 2019)

View CDS II exam results 2018 here

“The original Certificates are to be submitted within two weeks of completion of the SSB Interview and not later than 13th May, 2019 for AFA and not later than 01st July, 2019 for IMA and not later than 01st July, 2019 for admission to NA (1st October, 2019 in case of SSC only). The candidates must not send the original Certificates to the Union Public Service Commission,” said the UPSC.

“All the candidates who have successfully qualified in the written exam are required to register themselves online on the Indian Army Recruiting website joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of announcement of written result. The successful candidates would then be allotted Selection Centres and dates, of SSB interview which shall be communicated on the registered e-mail ID. Any candidate who has already registered earlier on the site will not be required to do so. In case of any query/Login problem, e-mail be forwarded to dir-recruiting6-mod@nic.in,” it added.

For any doubts, candidates can visit the UPSC Facilitation Counter near Examination Hall Building in its campus on working days between 10.00 AM to 5.00 PM. Candidates can also call at 011-23385271, 011-23381125 and 011-23098543 from this Facilitation Counter.

Candidates can also obtain information regarding their result by accessing UPSC website http://www.upsc.gov.in

The marks-sheet of candidates who have not qualified, will be put on the Commission’s website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result of OTA (after conducting SSB Interview) and will remain available on the website for a period of 30 days.