close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

UPSC Civil Services 2016 results: Meet topper Nandini KR from Karnataka - Things to know about meritorious girl

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday announced the results for the Civil Services 2016.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, May 31, 2017 - 20:55
UPSC Civil Services 2016 results: Meet topper Nandini KR from Karnataka - Things to know about meritorious girl

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday announced the results for the Civil Services 2016.

This year Nandini KR has topped the exam.

Here are things to know about her:-

- She is from Karnataka

- She says, " I always wanted to be an IAS officer."

- Nandini KR is closely followed by Anmol Sher Singh Bedi and G Ronanki as they got second and third positions, respectively.

Results can be checked at the official website upsc.gov.in

 

TAGS

UPSC Civil Services 2016 resultsUPSC topperNandini KRUPSC result

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

DAY IN PICS - 18 May 2017

Want solution to Ram Janmbhoomi through talks: UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Ayodhya
Uttar Pradesh

Want solution to Ram Janmbhoomi through talks: UP CM Yogi A...

Delivering packages with drones may reduce carbon dioxide emissions
Environment

Delivering packages with drones may reduce carbon dioxide e...

Congress to contest Karnataka polls under Siddaramaiah
Karnataka

Congress to contest Karnataka polls under Siddaramaiah

Mosques in UK refuse to bury Manchester-born suicide bomber
World

Mosques in UK refuse to bury Manchester-born suicide bomber

Britain may be heading for hung Parliament: Poll
World

Britain may be heading for hung Parliament: Poll

Terrorist attack on Kabul diplomatic zone leaves 90 dead, scores injured
World

Terrorist attack on Kabul diplomatic zone leaves 90 dead, s...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video