UPSC Civil Services 2016 results: Meet topper Nandini KR from Karnataka - Things to know about meritorious girl

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday announced the results for the Civil Services 2016.

This year Nandini KR has topped the exam.

Here are things to know about her:-

- She is from Karnataka

- She says, " I always wanted to be an IAS officer."

- Nandini KR is closely followed by Anmol Sher Singh Bedi and G Ronanki as they got second and third positions, respectively.

Results can be checked at the official website upsc.gov.in