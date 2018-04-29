UPSC Civil Services 2017 exam results: PM Narendra Modi has a message for those who didn't make the cut

New Delhi: The UPSC Civil Services examinations are considered to be one of the toughest to crack in the country. While many are rewarded for their hard work each year, others are usually left disappointed. It is this feeling of disappointment that ought to be used as motivation, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, by those who did not make the cut this year.

The UPSC Civil Services 2017 exam results were announced on Friday with 990 names recommended for appointment. A total of 9.57,590 candidates had applied and 4,56,625 had appeared for the exams. Obviously then, there once again was a significantly large number of aspirants who were left disappointed. "I fully understand the disappointment of those young friends who were unable to clear the Civil Services Examination, 2017," tweeted PM Modi on Saturday night. "However, I am sure this will motivate them to work even harder. My best wishes for their future endeavours. I have full faith in their skills and talent."

PM Modi also congratulated those select few who passed. "Congratulations to all those successful in the Civil Services Examination, 2017. Their stupendous efforts have led to this success. Good luck to these youngsters as they immerse themselves in public service," he tweeted.

The main UPSC exam was held on October 28 of 2017. Of those who made the cut in the results declared on Friday, 750 are men and 240 are women.

