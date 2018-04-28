UPSC Civil Services 2017 results: Second-rank holder Anu Kumari prefers IAS over IFS. Here's why

New Delhi: The feeling has not yet sunk in but the celebrations have begun in Anu Kumari's house. The science graduate from Delhi University was second in the UPSC civil services exam results 2018 announced on Friday and while still early days, she has said that Indian Administrative Services (IAS) would be her first preference.

Speaking to news agency ANI, 31-year-old Anu said that the exam results were a reward for the enormous amount of hard work she had put in, and for the support that she got from her family. "I used to study for 10 to 12 hours each day. This is like a dream come true. This feeling has still not sunk in," she said at a time when her family members were distributing sweets and beaming from ear to ear. "My first preference will be IAS as I want to stay in my country and serve people here."

Anu, married and with a four-year-old son, has a degree in Physics from DU's Hindu College and an MBA degree from IMT Nagpur. She worked for almost a decade before deciding to give UPSC a shot as it was her dream. Her first attempt was in 2016 but at the time, she narrowly missed making the cut. This time though, she said she devoted herself completely in preparing for the exams and the final outcome is a result of her dedication.

While Anu stood second, Telangana's Anudeep Durishetty topped the UPSC Civil Services exam 2017.