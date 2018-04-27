UPSC Civil Services Exam 2017 results out: Hyderabad boy is topper; 8 women in top 25

NEW DELHI: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday evening released the final result of UPSC Civil Services Exam 2017. The results were made available on the official website of the Commission: upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC Civil Services Exam 2017 results can also be checked on - upsconline.nic.in

Hyderabad boy Anudeep Durishetty has topped the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2017. He belongs to the OBC category. He qualified the examination with Anthropology as his optional subject. He has graduated with BE (Electronics & Instrumentation) degree from BITS, Pilani.

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2017: Anudeep Durishetty, Anu Kumari and Sachin Gupta bag top three ranks

Fifteen men and eight women have made it to the top 25 list.

Final Results of Civil Services Examination 2017 declared: Check the UPSC Press Release here

Besides Durishetty Anudeep, who has topped the prestigious examination, Anu Kumari is the second and Sachin Gupta third in the overall toppers list.

Anu Kumari is the topper among the female candidates securing an overall second rank. She has graduated with BSc (Hons) in Physics from Delhi University and has done MBA (Finance & Marketing) from IMT, Nagpur. Saumya Sharma, a Physically Disabled person, with hearing impairment, has secured an overall ninth rank.

The result of two candidates has been withheld, the UPSC informed in its press release.

''UPSC has a “Facilitation Counter” near Examination Hall in its campus. Candidates can obtain any information/clarification regarding their examinations/recruitments on the working days between 10:00 hours to 17:00 hours in person or over telephone Nos. 23385271 / 23381125 / 23098543. Marks will be available on the website within 15 days from the date of declaration of Result,'' the release said.

A total of 990 candidates (750 men and 240 women) have been recommended by the UPSC for appointment to various services, according to a press release issued by the Commission. The recommended candidates also include 29 Physically Disabled persons (09 Orthopedically Handicapped; 08 Visually Challenged and 12 Hearing Impaired).

Candidates who appeared in the written examination, which was held last year, can now check the details and the respective results through the official site of UPSC: upsc.gov.in.

Based on the results of the written part of held by the Union Public Service Commission in October-November, 2017 and the interviews for Personality Test held in February-April, 2018, as many as 990 names were recommended for appointment to (i) Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’.

The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2017 was conducted on June 18, 2017. 9,57,590 candidates applied for this examination, out of which 4,56,625 candidates actually appeared. 13,366 candidates qualified for an appearance in the Written (Main) Examination held in October – November 2017. Of them, 2568 candidates qualified for the Personality Test conducted in February-April 2018.