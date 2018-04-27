UPSC Civil Services Exam 2017 results: List of the top 25 candidates

NEW DELHI: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday evening announced the final results of its 2017 civil services examination. It released the list of the candidates who had topped the exam with the ranks that the candidates had obtained.

The UPSC has recommended a 990 candidates for appointments to the government. The list features 750 men and 240 women. The list of top 25 candidates, featured 8 women and 17 men.

Here is the list of candidates who secured the top 25 ranks in UPSC civil services examination:

1. Durishetty Anudeep

2. Anu Kumari

3. Sachin Gupta

4. Atul Prakash

5. Pratham Kaushik

6. Koya Sree Harsha

7. Ayush Sinha

8. Anubhav Singh

9. Saumya Sharma

10. Abhishek Surana

11. Siddharth Jain

12. Ashima Mittal

13. Sagar Kumar

14. Neha Jain

15. Shivani Goyal

16. Sikha Surendran

17. Utkarsh

18. Abhilasha Abhinav

19. Abhijeet Sinha

20. Badole Girish Dilip

21. Varjeet Walia

22. Akhil Pilani

23. Tapasya Parihar

24. Prudhvitej Immadi

25. Saad Miya Khan