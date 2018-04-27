UPSC Civil Services Exam 2017 results: List of the top 25 candidates

NEW DELHI: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday evening announced the final results of its 2017 civil services examination. It released the list of the candidates who had topped the exam with the ranks that the candidates had obtained.
The UPSC has recommended a 990 candidates for appointments to the government. The list features 750 men and 240 women. The list of top 25 candidates, featured 8 women and 17 men.
Here is the list of candidates who secured the top 25 ranks in UPSC civil services examination:
1. Durishetty Anudeep
2. Anu Kumari
3. Sachin Gupta
4. Atul Prakash
5. Pratham Kaushik
6. Koya Sree Harsha
7. Ayush Sinha
8. Anubhav Singh
9. Saumya Sharma
10. Abhishek Surana
11. Siddharth Jain
12. Ashima Mittal
13. Sagar Kumar
14. Neha Jain
15. Shivani Goyal
16. Sikha Surendran
17. Utkarsh
18. Abhilasha Abhinav
19. Abhijeet Sinha
20. Badole Girish Dilip
21. Varjeet Walia
22. Akhil Pilani
23. Tapasya Parihar
24. Prudhvitej Immadi
25. Saad Miya Khan