UPSC Civil Services exam 2017 results: Police constable's son shines, sets sights on IPS

New Delhi: For years, he saw his father's khaki uniform with absolute awe. For 23-year-old Akshay Kumar Yedavelli, the dream that that awe inspired is all set to come true.

The young man from Telangana secured the 623rd rank in the UPSC Civil Services exam announced on Friday. That he cleared the exam in his first attempt makes Akshay's achievement even bigger. And now, he is eager to fulfil both his and his father's dream come true - that of becoming an IPS officer. "Since my childhood, I notice khaki dress of my father and his police cap. I took inspiration seeing my father in khaki and my dream came true after securing rank in civil exam," Akshay told New Indian Express, adding that he put in a lot of hard work to crack the exams in his maiden attempt. "After graduating, I started my preparations for Civil Services exams. I thank everyone for the encouragement they gave me,"

Akshay's father - Yedavelli Dayakar, too expressed his absolute joy and said that Akshay had always dreamt of becoming a police officer. "It is a really proud moment for us. I will always cherish this moment which all of us were eagerly waiting for. We are really happy with his performance," he said. "I am a very proud father today."