UPSC Civil Services exam 2017: Son of farmer reaps result of his hard work

His family met its expenses by farming on a two-acre land but his humble background is exactly what motivated Sheikh Salman to devote himself completely in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services 2017 exams. And the result - declared on Friday - was only a confirmation.

Salman worked hard to balance his time between helping his family with their farming needs and studying for the UPSC Civil Services 2017 exams. The Aurangabad youth now dreams of not just helping out his parents but serving people at large. "We meet our expenses by doing farming on two acres of land that we have. I still cannot believe that I have cleared the Civil Services Exam," he told news agency ANI recently. "I will serve people to the best of my abilities.

Local media has also reported that Salman's father worked hard to provide a decent education to his son. Despite financial hardships, Salman managed to complete his B. Sc and M.Sc in Chemistry before turning his attention towards UPSC Civil Services exam and managing to secure the 339th rank.

Salman's remarkable tale of success against financial challenges is not the only one to have emerged after this year's UPSC Civil Services 2017 exams were declared. From a tea seller's son to the son of a police constable and a mother of a four-year-old from Haryana, inspirational candidates have truly highlighted that no ask is big enough for those determined to put in hard work.