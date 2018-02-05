UPSC Civil Services Exam 2018: Official notification on February 7 @upsc.gov.in, Prelims on June 3

NEW DELHI: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Exam 2018 official notification is all set to be released on Wednesday, February 7 at upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply is March 6. UPSC Civil Services (Prelims) 2018 is scheduled to be conducted on June 3.

Candidates interested in applying for UPSC Civil Services (Prelims) 2018 exams must be a graduate (Bachelor's degree) in any stream from any university recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). Final year students are also eligible to apply, provided they submit the certificate of qualification along with the mark sheet to the UPSC before the main exam.

Meanwhile, the notification of Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2018 through CS (P) Examination 2018 will also be released on February 7.

UPSC exam is the gateway to several kep postions in the Indian administration including IAS, IRS, IPS, IFS etc.

According to the official website, the commission

1. Conducts examinations for appointment to the services of the Union,

2. Direct recruitment by selection through interviews.

3. Appointment of officers on promotion / deputation / absorption.

4. Framing and amendment of Recruitment Rules for various services and posts under the Government.

5. Disciplinary cases relating to different Civil Services.

6. Advising the Government on any matter referred to the Commission by the President of India.

UPSC Paper pattern

The exam primarily consists of two objective types papers containing multiple-type questions with a maximum of 400 marks in the subjects set out in sub-section (A) of section II

The General Studies paper-II is the qualifying paper with minimum qualifying marks fixed at 33 per cent.

The duration of each paper is two hours.

The question papers will be set in both Hindi and English