UPSC civil services examination 2016 results declared; 1099 candidates selected

New Delhi: Results of civil services examination 2016 was declared on Wednesday by the UPSC with as many as many as 1,099 candidates being recommended for various government services.

There are 220 other candidates in the waiting list.

Nandini KR, who hails from Karnataka, has topped the prestigious exams.

Anmol Sher Singh Bedi and G Ronanki have secured second and third positions, respectively.

The civil services examination is conducted by the UPSC annually in three stages - preliminary, main and interview - to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

Steps to download results:

- Go to the official website upsc.gov.in.

- Click on civil service results.

- Enter details in the fields provided.

- Download the results.