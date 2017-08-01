UPSC Civil services examinations: SC dismisses petition related to wrong questions

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition regarding wrong questions in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil services examinations.

The top court said the UPSC results have been already announced and “we don't want to open a Pandora's box.”

Earlier, a petitioner challenging the UPSC exam said that the question paper consisted few wrong problems, which has jeopardised the fate of lakhs of candidates. The petitioner requested the top court to direct the UPSC to release the answer key to the prelims examination and also set up an expert committee to examine this year’s papers and recommend required actions on ambiguous questions.