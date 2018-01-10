UPSC Civil Services Main examination 2017 results out, personality test from February 19, 2018

NEW DELHI: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results of Civil Services (Main) Examination 2017. Candidates can check their results at upsc.gov.in.

Qualifying candidates will now appear for the Personality Test for selection to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and other Central Services (Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’).

UPSC civil services mains 2017 written test was held from October 28 to November 3, 2017

Selected candidates have to carry their original documents certificates in support of their claims pertaining to age, educational qualifications, community, physical handicap and other documents at the time of their personality test.

In a release, UPSC stated that Personality Tests are likely to commence from February 19, 2018. Call letters for the same to be available from official website from January 18, 2018.

“Personality Tests will be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. The e-Summon Letter of Personality Test of candidates being called for Interview may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website http://www.upsc.gov.in from 18th Jan, 2018. The candidates who are not able to download e-Summon Letter for Personality Test, should immediately contact the office of the Commission through letter or on Phone Nos. 011-23385271, 011-23381125, 011-23098543 or Fax No. 011-23387310, 011-23384472. No paper Summon Letters will be issued for the Personality Test/Interview by the Commission. The date and time of Personality Test will not be intimated to the qualified candidates individually,” stated a release.

No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test intimated to the candidates will be entertained.