UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2017: Check exam analysis, unofficial answer key, cut-off

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducted the Civil Service Preliminary Examination 2017 on June 18 (Sunday).

The Commission will release the official answer key in 2018 after the final selection announcement.

However, if the candidates, seek answers right after their exam; they can log into eostencil.com.

NeoStencil COO Kush Beejal said, "Naturally, all candidates who appeared for the Preliminary Examination are curious to know the correct answers and the expected cut off soon after the exam. Since we work with multiple expert partner institutes, we are able to come out with a very accurate answer key in a very short span.”

The civil services examination is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) annually in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select candidates for the prestigious Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

The preliminary exam consisting of two papers (Paper I and Paper II) of two hours duration each was held without any reported incidents of protests, official sources said.

The first paper began at 9:30 am and second one started at 2:30 pm.

Questions on Goods and Services Tax (GST), benami transactions and schemes run by the central government were asked in the civil services preliminary examination held today.

The aspirants were also asked questions related to National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF), 'Vidyanjali Yojana' and 'Smart India Hackathon', all of which are the NDA government's initiatives.

Lakhs of aspirants appeared in the preliminary examination held across the country.

(With PTI inputs)