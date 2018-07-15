UPSC civil services prelims exam results declared on upsc.gov.in

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
The marks, cut off marks and answer keys of screening test held through the civil services preliminary examination will be uploaded on the website only after the entire process examination is over

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Saturday declared the result of the civil services preliminary examination. Candidates can access the Union Public Service Commission civil services preliminary examination results on UPSC's official website www.Upsc.gov.in. The prelims examination was held on June 3.

All successful candidates have been asked to apply again in the Detailed Application Form (DAF) for the civil services (mains) examination, a statement issued by the UPSC said. The candidates who have been declared successful have to first get themselves registered on the relevant page of the website before filling up the online DAF, it said.

"The qualified candidates are further advised to refer to the Rules of the Civil Services Examination, 2018 published in the Gazette of India (Extraordinary) of Department of Personnel and Training Notification," the statement said. It may be noted that mere submission of application form DAF(CSM), either online or the printed copy thereof, does not, ipso facto, confer upon the candidates any right for admission to the Main Examination. 

The e-admit card along with the time table for the mains examination will be uploaded on the UPSC website to the eligible candidates around three weeks before the commencement of the examination, the UPSC said.

The candidates are also informed that marks, cut off marks and answer keys of screening test held through the civil services preliminary examination will be uploaded on the website only after the entire process examination is over i.e. After the declaration of final result of civil services examination, 2018. 

