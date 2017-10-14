UPSC Engineering Services Examination 2018; upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in - Full details inside

New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notofication for Engineering Services Examination 2018.

The candidates who want to appear for the UPSC Engineering Services Examination 2018 can log into upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in to register themselves.

The online applications can be filled upto October 23, 2017 till 6 pm.

Date of commencement of examination – January 7, 2018.

Recruitment on the results of this examination will be made to the Services/ Posts under the following categories:‐

Category I‐Civil Engineering.

Category II‐Mechanical Engineering.

Category III‐Electrical Engineering.

Category IV‐Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering.

The number of vacancies to be filled on the results of the examination is expected to be approximately 588 including 18 PH(LDCP‐15 & HI‐03) vacancies. The number of vacancies is liable to alteration.

Candidates should note that there will be penalty (Negative Marking) for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the Objective Type Question Papers.

The eligible candidates shall be issued an e‐Admission Certificate three weeks before the commencement of the examination. The e‐Admission Certificate will be made available in the UPSC website (www.upsc.gov.in) for downloading by candidates. No Admission Certificate will be sent by post. All the applicants are requested to provide valid and active e‐mail id while filling up online application form as the Commission may use electronic mode for contacting them.