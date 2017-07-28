upsc.gov.in – UPSC Prelims Result 2017 Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2017 – Full list here

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released Preliminary exam results of Indian Forest Service, 2017.

The candidates can access Result of CS (P) Examination, 2017 on official website www.upsc.gov.in.

Click here for full list of candidates who have qualified for admission to the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2017.

The candidature of these candidates is provisional. In accordance with the Rules of the Examination, all these candidates have to apply again in the Detailed Application Form (DAF) for IFoS (Main) Examination, 2017 which would be available on the website of the UPSC.

All the qualified candidates are advised to fill up the DAF-IFoS make the payment of fee (Where applicable) as per the prescribed mode i.e. ONLINE and submit the same ONLINE for admission to the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2017 to be held from 3rd December 2017.

The DAF will be available on the Commission website from 07-09-2017 to 20-09-2017 till 06.00 PM.

Important instructions( regarding filling up of the DAF-IFoS and submitting the same ONLINE to the Commission )would also be available on the website.

The candidates who have been declared successful have to first get themselves registered on the relevant page of the website before filling up the ONLINE Detailed Application Form.

Candidates should submit their DAF ONLINE within the above said closing date i.e. 20-09-2017 till 06.00 PM failing which their candidature will be cancelled and they will not be issued E-Admit Card.

The qualified candidates are further advised to refer to the Rules of the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2017, published in the gazette of India (Extraordinary) of Ministry of Environment Forests and Climate Change dated 22-02-2017, which is also available on the website of the Commission.

Candidates are also informed that marks, cut off marks and answer keys of screening test held through CS(P) Examination, 2017 will be uploaded on the Commission web site i.e., www.upsc.gov.in only after entire process of the IFoS Examination, 2017 is over i.e. after the declaration of final result of IFoS Examination, 2017.