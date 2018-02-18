UPSC IES Result 2018: Result for prelims announced, mains on July 1. Check details on www.upsc.gov.in

NEW DELHI: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results of the Indian Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination which were held on January 7, 2018. The results of the written exam have been made available on the UPSC's official website http://www.upsc.gov.in.

The candidature of the candidates who have qualified in the prelims is purely provisional at all the stages of the examination subject to satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions. The

candidates who have been declared to have qualified are required to appear in the Engineering Services (Main) Examination which will be held on 1 July 2018.

The qualified candidates need to refer to the Rules of the Engineering Services Examination, 2018 issued by the Ministry of Railways and the Examination Notice issued by the Commission which is also available on its website.

The candidates are required to download their e-admit cards from the Commission's website around 3 weeks before the commencement of the Engineering Services (Main) Examination.

The marks and cut-off marks of Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination will be uploaded on the Commission website www.upsc.gov.in after the declaration of final result of Engineering Services Examination.

The candidates cannot request for any change of centre/discipline for Engineering Services (Main) Examination under any circumstances.

For the convenience of the candidates, the Union Public Service Commission has formed a Facilitation Counter at its campus. Candidates can reach out to the Centre to obtain any information or clarification regarding their examination or result. The counter will operate on working days between 10.00 am to 5.00 pm. Candidates can visit the campus or get in touch with the counter over the phone. The contact numbers are: 23388088, (011)-23385271/23381125/23098543.