UPSC National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (II) 2017; e-admit cards released - Details inside

New Delhi: The ‪‪Union Public Service Commission has released the admit card/hall ticket of candidates for National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (II), 2017.

The candidates can download their e-admit cards from upsc.gov.in

Those who want to appear for the examinations meant for getting admissions to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings, can download the admit cards by September 10, 2017.

Date of Commencement of Examination- 19/11/2017

Last Date for Receipt of Applications - 08/09/2017 (6:00 pm)

CANDIDATES TO ENSURE THEIR ELIGIBILITY FOR THE EXAMINATION:

The candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility conditions for admission to the Examination. Their admission at all the stages of the examination will be purely provisional subject to satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions.

Mere issue of Admission Certificate to the candidate will not imply that his candidature has been finally cleared by the Commission.

Verification of eligibility conditions with reference to original documents will be taken up only after the candidate has qualified for interview/Personality Test.

HOW TO APPLY

Candidates are required to apply online by using the website www.upsconline.nic.in Brief instructions for filling up the online Application Form have been given in the Appendix-II. Detailed instructions are available on the above-mentioned website.

LAST DATE FOR SUBMISSION OF APPLICATIONS:

The eligible candidates shall be issued an e-Admit Card three weeks before the commencement of the examination. The e-Admit Card will be made available on the UPSC website (www.upsc.gov.in) for downloading by candidates. No e-Admit Card will be sent by post. All the applicants are required to provide

valid & active e-mail i.d. while filling up online application form as the

The Commission may use electronic mode for contacting them.

PENALITY FOR WRONG ANSWERS:

Candidates should note that there will be penalty (Negative Marking) for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the Objective Type Question Papers.

For both writing and marking answers in the OMR sheet (Answer Sheet) candidates must use black ball pen only Pens with any other colour are prohibited. Do not use Pencil or Ink pen. Candidates should note that any

Omission/mistake/discrepancy in encoding/filling of details in the OMR answer sheet especially with regard to Roll Number and Test Booklet Series Code will render the answer sheet liable for rejection. Candidates are further advised to read carefully the “Special Instructions” contained in Appendix-III of the Notice.

FACILITATION COUNTER FOR GUIDANCE OF CANDIDATES:

In case of any guidance/information/clarification regarding their application, candidature etc. candidates can contact UPSC’s Facilitation Counter near Gate ‘C’ of its campus in person or over Telephone No.011-23385271/011-23381125/011-23098543 on working days between 10.00 hrs. to 17.00 hrs.

MOBILE PHONES BANNED:

(a) Mobiles phones, pagers/bluetooth or any other communication devices are not allowed inside the premises where the examination is being conducted. Any infringement of these instructions shall entail disciplinary action including ban from future examinations.

(b) Candidates are advised in their own interest not to bring any of the banned items including mobile phones/pagers/bluetooth or any valuable/costly items to the venue of the examination as arrangements for safe keeping cannot be assured. The Commission will not be responsible for any loss in this regard.