UPSC Prelims Result 2018 likely between July 20-22 at upsc.gov.in

UPSC Prelims Result 2018

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is likely to release Civil Services Prelims Exam Results 2018 anytime next week, between July 20 to 22, on upsc.gov.in.

NEW DELHI: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is likely to release Civil Services Prelims Exam Results 2018 anytime next week, between July 20 to 22, on upsc.gov.in said sources. 

Earlier, reports suggested that the UPSC could announce the Civil Services Prelims Exam Results 2018 results on Friday. However the results were postponed for a later date. 

UPSC Civil Services Prelims exam was held on June 3, 2018. Over three lakh candidates appeared for it.

According to sources, the main examination will be conducted on October 1, 2018. However, some reports claimed the UPSC main examination will be held between September 28 to October 7. Candidates who cleared the UPSC prelims will be eligble to appear for it.

The UPSC exam is conducted in three stages

1. Preliminary exam
2. Main exam 
3. Final interview 

The selected candidates are then admitted for various All-India Services and central civil services including IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and IRTS. 

