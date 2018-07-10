हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
UPSC

UPSC prelims result 2018: Results date likely on July 10, will be available @ upsc.gov.in

The examination was held on June 3, 2018. Nearly 3 lakh candidates appeared in the examination.

NEW DELHI: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is likely to declare the results of civil services prelims 2018 examinations soon.

Once released, the results of civil services prelims will be available on UPSC's official websites - upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

The prelims were conducted in two phases - Paper 1 in the morning and Paper 2 in the evening.

Aspiring candidates need to go through three stages - preliminary, main and interview.

The exam is conducted to pick officers for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) and other departments of the Indian government.

Media reports suggest that the Commission is expected to announce the results on July 15, 2018.

About UPSC

UPSC conducts examinations for appointment to the services of the Union. It Appoints officers on promotion/ deputation/ absorption. The Commission also frame and amend recruitment rules for various services and posts under the government. UPSC deals with disciplinary cases relating to different Civil Services. Also, it advises the government on any matter referred to the Commission by the President of India.

