UPSC releases civil services 2017 marks, topper Durishetty Anudeep scored 55.60 percent

NEW DELHI: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), which declared the final results of UPSC Civil Services Exam 2017 on April 27, has now released the marks obtained by the successful candidates.

According to UPSC, Durishetty Anudeep - the first-rank holder - has got 55.60 percent marks, which also reflects the tough standards of the highly prestigious test.

The 28-year old Indian Revenue Service Officer scored 1,126 marks - 950 in the written test and 176 in the interview - out of 2,025, according to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) which released the marks on Sunday. The main exam is of 1,750 marks and the interview 275.

Anu Kumari, who came second, secured 55.50 percent or 1,124 marks (937 in written and 187 in the interview). Sachin Gupta, who ranked third, got 55.40 percent marks -- 946 in the written exam and 176 in the interview.

Himankshi Bharadwaj, who got the 990th rank, got 40.98 percent marks - 830 (687 in written and 143 in the interview).

The result of the civil services examination 2017 was declared on April 27. The results were made available on the official website of the Commission: upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC Civil Services Exam 2017 results were also made available on - upsconline.nic.in

Hyderabad boy Anudeep Durishetty topped the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2017. He belongs to the OBC category. He qualified the examination with Anthropology as his optional subject. He has graduated with BE (Electronics & Instrumentation) degree from BITS, Pilani.

A total of 990 candidates - 750 men and 240 women - were recommended by the Commission for appointment to various central government services on the basis of the test.

Besides Durishetty Anudeep, who topped the prestigious examination, Anu Kumari came second and Sachin Gupta third in the overall toppers list.

Anu Kumari topped among the female candidates securing an overall second rank. She has graduated with BSc (Hons) in Physics from Delhi University and has done MBA (Finance & Marketing) from IMT, Nagpur. Saumya Sharma, a Physically Disabled person, with hearing impairment, secured an overall ninth rank.

The result of two candidates was withheld, the UPSC said in a press release.

The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages - preliminary, main and interview - to select officers for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

The civil services (preliminary) examination, 2017 was conducted on June 18, 2017. 9,57,590 candidates had applied for it and 4,56,625 actually took it.

As many as 13,366 candidates qualified for the appearance in the written (main) examination held in October-November, 2017.

Of them, 2,568 candidates qualified for the personality test or interview conducted in February-April, 2018.

The 2016 exam topper Nandini KR had secured 55.3 % or 1,120 (927 in main and 193 in an interview) marks out of 2,025. The civil services topper of 2015, Tina Dabi, had scored 52.49 percent or 1,063 marks.

