UPSC releases merit ​list of National Defence Academy Exam (II) 2017, Utpal Anand tops

NEW DELHI: The final result of National Defence Academy and Naval Academy examination 2017 has been declared. The merit list of 447 candidates who have qualified the examination has been released.

The list is based on the results of the written examination held by Union Public Service Commission on September 10, 2017 and the subsequent interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence.

The examination was conducted for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of National Defence Academy for the 140th Course and Naval Academy for the 100th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from July 2018.

For detailed information regarding the date of commencement of the above courses, please visit the websites of Ministry of Defence i.e www. Join Indian army. nic.in www.nausena-bharti.nic.in and www.careerairforce.nic.in.

The results of Medical Examination have, however, not been taken into account in preparing these lists.

The candidature of all the candidates is provisional, subject to their submitting the requisite certificates in support of date of birth and educational qualifications etc. claimed by them, directly to the Additional Directorate General of Recruiting, Adjutant General's Branch, Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Army), West Block No. III, Wing-1, R K Puram, New Delhi-110066 wherever this has not already been done and not to UPSC.

In case, there is any change of address, the candidates are advised to promptly intimate directly to the Army Headquarters at the address given above.

The result is also available on the UPSC website at upsc.gov.in. The marks of the candidates will, however, be available on the website after 15 days from the date of declaration of final results.

For any further information, the candidates may contact Facilitation Counter near gate 'C' of the Commission, either in person or on the telephone numbers 011-23385271/ 011-23381125/ 011-23098543 between 10 am to 5 pm on any working day.