UPSC to conduct civil services preliminary examinations 2018 on June 3; download e-admit cards from upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announces that the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examinations 2018 will be conducted on June 3, Sunday, across the country. The e-admit card for the examinations have been uploaded on official website upsc.gov.in.

The candidates have been advised by the UPSC to download their e-Admit Cards and take a printout thereof. The admitted candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Card at the allotted Venue for appearing at the Examination.

“In case the photograph is not clear, blurred or not available on the e-Admit Card, candidates will have to carry two (2) identical photographs (one photograph for each Session) along with proof of Identity such as Aadhaar Card, Driving License, Passport, Voter ID Card etc. and the printout of e-Admit Card at the Venue of the Examination for appearing at the Examination with an undertaking. No paper Admit Card will be issued for this Examination. In case of any discrepancy in the e-Admit Card, the same may be communicated to the Commission immediately by email (at email ID uscsp-upsc@nic.in) for taking the decision in the matter,” said the commission in a release on Monday.

The entry into the Examination Venue shall be closed 10 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the Examination – 9:20 am for the Forenoon Session and 2:20 pm for the Afternoon Session. No candidate shall be allowed the entry into the examination venue after closure of the entry.

In its release, the UPSC has directed the candidates to bring black ball point pen as the candidates shall be required to fill the OMR answer sheets and attendance list using those pens only.

“Candidates may submit representations, if any, on the questions asked in the Question Papers of this Examination to the Commission through the “Online Question Paper Representation Portal (QPRep)” only by accessing the URL: http://upsconline.nic.in/miscellaneous/QPRep/ during the period from 4th-10 June, 2018. No representation through any other mode and after 10th June, 2018 shall be accepted by the Commission,” said the release.

Things not allowed in examination hall:

# Mobile phones – even in switched off mode

# Any electronic equipment or programmable device

# Storage media like pen drive

# Smart watches

# Camera

# Bluetooth devices

“Any infringement of these instructions shall entail disciplinary action against the concerned candidates including debarment from future examination/selection,” said the release.