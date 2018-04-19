UPSEB to declare UP board class 10 results, UP board class 12 results on upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in at 12.30 pm on April 29

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPSEB) is slated to declare the results of UP Board High School or Class 10 and Intermediate or Class 12 on Sunday, April 29 on its official websites upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in. The results of UPSEB Board examinations will be declared on the websites upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in at 12.30 pm.

The UP Board results will be announced for more than 66 lakh students for exams held between February 6 and March 12.

In 2017, the overall pass percentage for class 10 was 81.18 and for Class 12 it was 82.62. Class 10 board exams were conducted from February 6 to 22 and class 12 boards were held from February 6 to March 10.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma had said, “We will declare the results of UP Board examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 in April,” adding, “The new academic session will start on April 16 and by July, the new education calendar will be issued”.

A total of 66,37,018 students had registered themselves for this year's exam ? 36,55,691 for class 10 and 29,81,327 for class 12.

The deputy chief minister said this year's results of both the classes will be declared by the end of this month.

"We will be uploading the copies of toppers online so that students can see and follow them during their preparations," he said.

About 75 per cent of the nearly 11 lakh students who skipped this year's Uttar Pradesh board examinations were from neighbouring states, and some of them were even from foreign countries like Nepal and Bangladesh.